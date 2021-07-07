K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 279,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 2.79% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $4,894,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $4,414,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $2,901,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $1,129,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 1st quarter worth about $969,000.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HCIC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,362. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.97.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.