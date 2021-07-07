K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 445,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.59% of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. 53.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BOAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. 582,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,971. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.