K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 692,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.97% of CRH Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CRH Medical during the first quarter worth $61,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

NYSEAMERICAN CRHM remained flat at $$3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,867. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.60. CRH Medical Co. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41.

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

