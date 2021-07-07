K2 Principal Fund L.P. Makes New Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPWH. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 45.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 186,802 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $2,207,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,382,000 after purchasing an additional 106,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPWH traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,926. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

