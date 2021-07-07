K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases 70,934 Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,934 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 0.75% of GX Acquisition worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $10,978,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in GX Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,011,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 208.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 784,245 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,968,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GXGX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. 305,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,488. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.15.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $2.62.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of GX Acquisition in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

GX Acquisition Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

