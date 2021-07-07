K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases Shares of 142,100 Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,910,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,910,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,425,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,062,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,445,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMIVU remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,667. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

