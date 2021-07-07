K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases Shares of 250,000 KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 4.73% of KludeIn I Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

Get KludeIn I Acquisition alerts:

Shares of INKA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 42,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.76. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.