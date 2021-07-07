K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases Shares of 27,819 Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.06% of Cardtronics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 1,653.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 1,278.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Cardtronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATM remained flat at $$39.01 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Cardtronics plc has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $42.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 1.83%. Cardtronics’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

In related news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,608,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

