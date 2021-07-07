K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases Shares of 481,820 Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 481,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 3.50% of Mallard Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mallard Acquisition by 1,702.6% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 901,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 851,300 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mallard Acquisition by 50.9% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 486,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 163,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mallard Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.89 on Wednesday. 161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,902. Mallard Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

