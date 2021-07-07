K2 Principal Fund L.P. Purchases Shares of 751,641 Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 751,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 2.61% of Natural Order Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $14,670,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,997,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Order Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Order Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NOAC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 42,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,094. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies to developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Order Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Order Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.