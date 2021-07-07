K2 Principal Fund L.P. Raises Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WLTW. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,369. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $179.31 and a 1-year high of $271.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

