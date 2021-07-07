K2 Principal Fund L.P. Sells 257,419 Shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. lowered its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,419 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned approximately 1.63% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:THCA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,936. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

