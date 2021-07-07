K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes $1.23 Million Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,800,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,331,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,105,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock remained flat at $$165.21 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,472. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total transaction of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,284,926.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

