K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes $3.64 Million Position in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 363,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned about 0.53% of Churchill Capital Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp II by 13.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp II during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II by 250.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp II by 360.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCX traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $10.75. 51,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,356. Churchill Capital Corp II has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Churchill Capital Corp II in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Churchill Capital Corp II Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp.

