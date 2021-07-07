K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes Position in Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 143,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 7.39% of Ignyte Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,448,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGNY stock remained flat at $$9.66 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729. Ignyte Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73.

