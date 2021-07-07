K2 Principal Fund L.P. Takes Position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

NYSE:PSTH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. 3,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,307. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.75.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.