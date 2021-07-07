Karp Capital Management Corp Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after acquiring an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 694.6% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $528,186,000 after purchasing an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $6.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $534.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $503.65. The stock has a market cap of $237.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.65.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

