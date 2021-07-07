Karp Capital Management Corp Has $5.10 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,115,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,988,460,000 after buying an additional 823,137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after buying an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.89.

DIS stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.23. The stock had a trading volume of 197,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,906,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

