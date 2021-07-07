Karp Capital Management Corp Has $9.83 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.8% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $629,391,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,719,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $143,609,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.88. 959,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,585,316. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $337.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $251.32 and a twelve month high of $360.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

