Karp Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,468 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $408.01. 20,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,709,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $287.10 and a one year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

