Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 6,518 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Karp Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.8% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.88. The company had a trading volume of 959,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,585,316. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $251.32 and a 52 week high of $360.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

