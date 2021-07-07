Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Purchases $74,920.80 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director James Healy acquired 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.85. 163,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,387. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.84. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.97.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $20,815,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 248,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after acquiring an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.