Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Position Decreased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,010 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $27,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 900 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $119,268.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,664.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,367 shares of company stock worth $5,553,187. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KRTX shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.89.

Shares of KRTX opened at $120.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.12. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.58 and a twelve month high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.