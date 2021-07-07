Katalyo Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.49 million and $203,501.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00133151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.37 or 0.00165581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,625.80 or 0.99937418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $337.68 or 0.00974624 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.