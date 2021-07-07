Keep Network Price Up 25.4% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 25.4% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $185.09 million and approximately $102.89 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00059724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003299 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.93 or 0.00929971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00045494 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 543,382,095 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

