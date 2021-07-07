Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Price Reaches $89.41 on Top Exchanges

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $17.88 million and $2.39 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can currently be bought for $89.41 or 0.00268275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00058075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00019168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.13 or 0.00930579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00045313 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1 (CRYPTO:KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

