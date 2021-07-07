Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Kemper worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,137,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kemper by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,857,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,056,000 after acquiring an additional 453,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,225,000 after acquiring an additional 233,035 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kemper by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 513,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,485,000 after acquiring an additional 182,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 451,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 117,576 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $71.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.76. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

