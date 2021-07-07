Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 13,586 Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,975 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.72% of Equity Bancshares worth $6,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $497,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQBK opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.78. The company has a market capitalization of $423.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $38.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Equity Bancshares Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

