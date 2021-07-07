Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires 26,272 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,272 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Diodes worth $6,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,823,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,658 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 993,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,358,000 after purchasing an additional 307,562 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at $66,319,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,833 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at $43,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $146,808.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,739,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock worth $3,141,357. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of DIOD opened at $79.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

