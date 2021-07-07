Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 205,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,503,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of MDU Resources Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,406 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,751,000 after purchasing an additional 553,956 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after purchasing an additional 375,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,206.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDU. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

