Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 47,909 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.40% of Tredegar worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,086,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,249,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 47,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TG opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $440.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 5.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%.

Tredegar Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

