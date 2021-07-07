Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 41,353 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,353 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of iStar worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iStar by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,531,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,917,000 after acquiring an additional 533,835 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,700,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iStar by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,586,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,559,000 after buying an additional 137,212 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iStar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,519,000. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley started coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 0.73. iStar Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

