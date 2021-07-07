Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $146.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.16 and a 1 year high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

