Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,282 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,416 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Washington Federal worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,020,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,265,000 after purchasing an additional 68,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 528,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,396 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 837,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

WAFD opened at $30.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

