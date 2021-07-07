Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,992 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of National Vision worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in National Vision by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 542,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after purchasing an additional 526,043 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in National Vision by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $962,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in National Vision by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 187,423 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in National Vision by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $164,395.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

