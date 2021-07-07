Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,975 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Premier Financial worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $200,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $221,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Premier Financial stock opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.74 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.