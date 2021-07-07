Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Woodward worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $83,850,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward by 117.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,575 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 71,774 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $122.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.30. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.57.

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock worth $3,359,234. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

