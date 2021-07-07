Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 65,362 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,362 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of SMART Global worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in SMART Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 274.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the first quarter worth $219,000.

Get SMART Global alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

Shares of SGH opened at $47.55 on Wednesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.94.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $329,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.