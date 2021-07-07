Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 439,270 Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 439,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,409,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Verso as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verso by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new stake in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Verso by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,443 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $17.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $558.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92. Verso Co. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Verso had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a negative net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $282.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Verso Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Verso’s payout ratio is -10.15%.

VRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Verso from $25.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

