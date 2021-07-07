Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,155 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Stepan worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Stepan by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Stepan by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stepan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Stepan stock opened at $119.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.71. Stepan has a twelve month low of $90.58 and a twelve month high of $139.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $537.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $67,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total value of $140,919.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,535,637.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.