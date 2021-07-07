Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,005 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Minerals Technologies worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

