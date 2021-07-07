Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,338 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,338 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of American Woodmark worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMWD. Loop Capital raised American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Shares of AMWD opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.14. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

