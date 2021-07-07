Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,326 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Core-Mark worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CORE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 153.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,961,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Core-Mark by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,571 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Core-Mark by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 581,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.40.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

CORE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

