Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of BankUnited worth $6,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BankUnited by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after acquiring an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BankUnited by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 314,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP grew its position in BankUnited by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BankUnited by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKU opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.42. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.28 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point increased their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

