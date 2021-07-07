Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138,997 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.68% of Veeco Instruments worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.18 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.