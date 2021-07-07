KeyCorp Comments on ICON Public Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ICON Public in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.24.

ICLR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.60.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $211.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $167.09 and a 52-week high of $234.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in ICON Public by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

