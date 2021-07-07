KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $3.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.44.

NVDA stock opened at $827.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.71, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $670.65. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $391.08 and a 52 week high of $833.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53.

NVIDIA shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $2,484,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,450 shares of company stock worth $60,507,536. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

