KeyCorp Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

NYSE:COP opened at $60.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.34 billion, a PE ratio of -401.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

