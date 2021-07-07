KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Marvell Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $832.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,571 shares of company stock worth $3,604,736. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1,722.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

