KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%.

KeyCorp has raised its dividend by 94.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

KEY traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,749,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,000. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KEY. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

